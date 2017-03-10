Long Beach Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Older Woman in Her Huntington Beach Apartment

A 21-year-old Long Beach masseur pleaded guilty Thursday to raping a 72-year-old woman inside of her Huntington Beach apartment.

Ahkail Demyers of Long Beach was immediately sentenced to three years in prison.

He has been in custody since his arrest in August 2015 and will likely spend about another eight months behind bars, according to his attorney, Jack Earley.

Felony charges of sexual penetration by a foreign object and force, assault with intent to commit a sex offense during a burglary and inflicting injury on an elder adult were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Demyers previously faced 61 years to life if convicted at trial.

The masseur was visiting a relative in a seniors apartment complex by Main Street and Yorktown Avenue at about 7:50PM on August 9, 2015, when he approached the victim, Deputy District Attorney Bobby Taghavi said.

Demyers offered to give the woman a therapeutic massage, according to the prosecutor.

Once Demyers was in the apartment, he forced the woman into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her. The victim and her neighbor called police shortly after the assault, Taghavi said. The victim’s name was withheld.

City News Service contributed to this report.