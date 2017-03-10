Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Attacking Boy in Long Beach Bathroom

A 48-year-old man who attacked a boy in a Long Beach restaurant last year was sentenced today to 22 years in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Herbert Laurence Harris pleaded no contest to one felony count each of child abuse and kidnapping at today’s court appearance.

“The defendant also admitted he was previously convicted of making criminal threats and battery by gassing in 2014,” officials said in a release.

On March 3, 2016, Harris followed a 13-year-old boy into a restaurant bathroom and attacked him, said Deputy District Attorney Kelly Kelley of the Victim Impact Program, who prosecuted the case.

“The defendant put the boy into a choke-hold and started to drag him into a bathroom stall when a customer walked into the bathroom and intervened to stop the assault,” the prosecutor said.

Police were called soon after and Harris was arrested.

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) investigated the case.