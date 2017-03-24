Burglary Suspect Barricades Himself Inside North Long Beach Home, Prompts SWAT Call

A man suspected of burglarizing a residence in North Long Beach has barricaded himself inside despite numerous attempts by police to have him surrender.

The victim—who was remotely watching the suspect from a surveillance camera in the house—called officers about the burglary in progress at 12:05PM in the 6200 block of California Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

“Based on information provided by the victim and our quick response, officers believe the suspect is still inside the residence,” Johnson said.

A SWAT unit was activated and the house was surrounded by officers who were treating the incident as a “barricaded suspect” situation after he failed to surrender to them following numerous callout attempts.

However, after SWAT searched the residence, they did not locate a suspect inside.

The public was advised to avoid the 6200 block of California Avenue and the 6200 block of Myrtle Avenue—the street closest to the rear of the residence where police had resources to contain that side of the property, Johnson said.

The incident has been turned over to detectives who will conduct their investigation, Johnson said.

Note: this story was updated at 6:05PM with information on the suspect not being found.