Man Shot Thursday Night in Wrigley Neighborhood

A man was hospitalized after a shooting in the city’s Wrigley neighborhood Thursday night.

Police responded to a call of multiple shots heard in the 100 block of East Hill Street at 8:05PM, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson said.

Arriving officers found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower torso. He was transported to a local hospital with what was believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic man.

There is little information at this time, officials said. The incident is being investigated as possibly gang-related.