Two Arrested During Weekend DUI Checkpoint in Long Beach

Two people were arrested Saturday night for allegedly drinking under the influence while driving, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The arrests were conducted by LBPD’s Traffic Section during a DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint that took place at the intersection of 7th Street and Locust Avenue from 7:00PM to 3:00AM.

The checkpoint resulted in the following:

1,407 vehicles through checkpoint

496 vehicles screened

two DUI-alcohol suspects arrested

12 drivers cited for operating a vehicle while suspended/revoked

11 drivers cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed

three citations for unsafe driving

Authorities said checkpoints are placed in locations that have the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence and provide the greatest safety for officers and the public.