Female Patient Stabbed Inside Long Beach Hospital

A woman was stabbed inside a Long Beach hospital today and her attacker was arrested shortly after, authorities said.

The stabbing happened at about 3:00AM inside St. Mary Medical Center, on the 400 block of East 10th Street, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Lt. Mark Coble said.

The woman, who was a patient at the hospital, was attacked in her room by a man with whom she had some sort of relationship, according to Coble. She was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive, he said.

Authorities did not immediately release the suspect’s name.

City News Service contributed to this report.