Man Linked to Long Beach Robbery Spree Charged with Multiple Felony Counts

A man suspected of robbing multiple Long Beach businesses over a three-month period was charged with multiple felony counts today, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed 10 felony counts against Adam Randolph Powell, 32, of Los Alamitos.

Powell, who was on parole for robbery, was arrested by detectives on Thursday, March 23 when they served a search warrant at his residence. Authorities impounded his vehicles and recovered evidence related to the robberies.

Detectives tracked Powell after uncovering similarities throughout the investigation that led to a description of his vehicle and eventually led investigators to him.

The suspect is currently being held in Long Beach City Jail with a bail set at $1.45 million, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

Officials said that between December 21 and March 12, the suspect, armed with a handgun, entered several businesses between 7:30PM and 11:30PM, demanded money from employees and fled with cash before officers arrived. No victims were physically injured during the incidents.

The robberies occurred at the following locations:

December 21, 2016: 1900 block of East Del Amo Boulevard

January 24, 2017: 5900 block of East Spring Street

February 6, 2017: 2000 block of East Carson Boulevard

February 24, 2017: 1900 block of East Wardlow Road

March 2, 2017: 3900 block of East Ocean Boulevard

March 3, 2017: 1900 block of East Del Amo Boulevard

March 9, 2017: 5500 block of East 7th Street

March 12, 2017: 3600 block of East 7th Street

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives urge any commercial business employee who was a victim of a robbery, but has yet to report it, to call L.B.P.D. Robbery Detective Collier at (562) 570-5537. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Above, left image courtesy of mapcustomizer.com. Note: Point 1 represents the Dec. 21 and March 3 robberies at the 1900 block of East Del Amo Boulevard.