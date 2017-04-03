Man, Woman Hospitalized Following Separate Weekend Shootings in Long Beach

A pair of shootings in North Long Beach and the city’s West Side over the weekend ended with the hospitalization of a man and woman, authorities said.

The first shooting happened Saturday evening at Santa Fe Avenue and West 31st Street. Police responded to the area at 5:20PM regarding “two groups of gang members getting ready to fight,” said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Authorities then received a call that one of the gangs fired a gun at the other and both groups were starting to flee the location.

Arriving officers discovered the incident was between two different gangs and during the investigation found a gun in the vehicle of a person they believed was involved in the incident.

Johnson said that person was then transported to a local hospital with an unrelated medical condition.

The second shooting happened at East Hullett Street and Locust Avenue on Sunday. Police responded to a report of shots heard in the area at about 11:35PM, according to Johnson.

Arriving officers found a woman inside a home with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her upper torso, he said.

Long Beach paramedics then transported her to a local hospital.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Above, left photo created with mapcustomizer.com.