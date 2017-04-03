shooting  

Man, Woman Hospitalized Following Separate Weekend Shootings in Long Beach

ws and nlb shootingsA pair of shootings in North Long Beach and the city’s West Side over the weekend ended with the hospitalization of a man and woman, authorities said.

The first shooting happened Saturday evening at Santa Fe Avenue and West 31st Street. Police responded to the area at 5:20PM regarding “two groups of gang members getting ready to fight,” said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Authorities then received a call that one of the gangs fired a gun at the other and both groups were starting to flee the location.

Arriving officers discovered the incident was between two different gangs and during the investigation found a gun in the vehicle of a person they believed was involved in the incident.

Johnson said that person was then transported to a local hospital with an unrelated medical condition.

The second shooting happened at East Hullett Street and Locust Avenue on Sunday. Police responded to a report of shots heard in the area at about 11:35PM, according to Johnson.

Arriving officers found a woman inside a home with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her upper torso, he said.

Long Beach paramedics then transported her to a local hospital.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

