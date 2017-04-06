Homicide Detectives Investigating Woman’s Death After Body Found Along Riverbed

A woman’s body was discovered along the waterline of the bottom of the Los Angeles River in downtown Long Beach early this morning.

Officers responded to the riverbed near the Ocean Boulevard bridge at 1:30AM where they discovered her.

Police also stopped a vehicle that matched a witness description of a vehicle seen leaving the area, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

The occupants of the vehicle were interviewed by police, however, their involvement is unknown at this time, Pratt said.

Homicide detectives and the county coroner’s office responded to the incident to investigate. LBPD’s Dive Team also responded to search for any potential evidence.

Authorities said the cause of death of the victim is unknown and are unsure if she was homeless.