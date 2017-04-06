Downey Man Sentenced to State Prison for Robbing Fruit Vendors in Long Beach

A Downey man was sentenced to six years in state prison yesterday for robbing fruit vendors in North Long Beach over a five-month period, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Miguel Rodriguez, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree robbery during his court appearance yesterday. He also admitted he was previously convicted of second-degree robbery in 2007.

The defendant robbed three separate fruit vendors on September 11, 2016, January 17, 2017 and February 2, 2017, on the 6900 block of Paramount Boulevard, authorities said. He was arrested February 14 in connection to the robberies.

A restitution hearing is scheduled on July 5 in Department S01 of the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach.