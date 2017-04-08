Thieves Steal Car Parts for Porsche, McLaren to be Raced at Long Beach Grand Prix

A 1968 McLaren M6B. File photo by Asia Morris.

A motor coach and trailer carrying expensive and rare car parts, worth a combined total of nearly $1 million, were stolen Sunday afternoon in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The thieves stole the vehicle and parts for a McLaren and Porsche sports cars at Global Motorsports Group at 2:00PM, according to Santa Ana police Cpt. Anthony Bertagna.

Police found the stripped down motor coach as well as the trailer, which was missing the parts for the Porsche and a McLaren 570 GT4 race car, of which there are only about six in the country, Bertagna said.

The business owners were planning to race two cars in this weekend’s Long Beach Grand Prix, but the theft is making it harder to compete without the right parts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers, which accepts anonymous tips, at (855) TIP-OCCS.

City News Service contributed to this report.