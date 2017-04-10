Drive-by Shooting Leaves Two Wounded in Cal Heights

Two men were hospitalized after they were struck by gunfire during a drive-by shooting in the city’s Cal Heights neighborhood Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 2:15AM in the 1000 block of East Wardlow Road, according to Nancy Pratt of the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

“The preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle had driven up to the victims and someone within the vehicle had fired shots at them,” Pratt said.

The men, who had been struck in their lower bodies, were transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating the incident as possibly gang-related.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the LBPD’s Gang Enforcement Section at (562) 570-7370. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).