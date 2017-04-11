One Man Injured, Another Dead Following Separate Shootings in Long Beach

Two men were shot, one fatally, during separate incidents in Long Beach Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The first shooting reportedly happened near Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue. Officers responded to a nearby hospital at 2:15AM regarding a shooting victim who said he was approached by a male subject and shot.

The victim was able to walk to the nearby hospital and receive treatment for a non-life threatening injury, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

The second shooting took place in front of Lindbergh Middle School on the 1000 block of East Market Street at about 6:50AM.

Responding officers found a man, about 20 years of age, struck by gunfire, Pratt said. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Pratt said the incident was not related to the school.

Suspect information is not available at this time. Authorities are investigating the shooting as possibly gang-related.

Anyone with information on the first shooting should contact the Gang Enforcement Section at (562) 570-7370; those with information on the second shooting should contact the LBPD Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips can be sent through LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Map created with mapcustomizer.com.