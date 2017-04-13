Argument Leads to Man’s Stabbing in East Village

A man was stabbed in the city’s East Village neighborhood Wednesday night following a brief argument with another man.

Officers responded to a call of an assault with a knife near 3rd Street and Elm Avenue at 11:26PM, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

Authorities said the victim was stabbed in his lower torso by the suspect following a brief argument.

The suspect then fled the area wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Officials do not believe the incident is gang-related. The investigation remains ongoing.