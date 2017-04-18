Target Store Evacuated Monday Following Bomb Threat

A Target store near the VA hospital in Long Beach was evacuated Monday afternoon after employees reported receiving a threatening letter, authorities said.

Officers responded to the store, located inside the Bixby Village Plaza on 7th Street, around 2:00PM to investigate a bomb threat, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

The business received a threatening letter and then self-evacuated as a precautionary measure while police investigated, Arrona added.

“After a thorough and methodological search, no suspicious devices were located,” Arrona said.

The evacuation did not impact vehicular traffic but caused the store to close for about two hours, according to an employee.

