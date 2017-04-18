Detectives Investigating Break-in at North Long Beach Shop

Photos by Stephanie Rivera.

Burglary detectives are investigating the break-in of a North Long Beach pawn shop that involved a hole being made in the roof of the business Tuesday morning, authorities said.

No suspect was located at the A&V Pawn Shop, located at the 3300 block of South Street, when police and K-9s entered the unoccupied business at about 9:00AM.

Police initially responded to the location at about 6:45AM when an alarm was activated at the closed store.

During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered a hole was made in the roof, which triggered an investigation to determine if one or more suspects may have been inside, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

The investigation involved the closure of South Street from Obispo to Downey avenues for a few hours.