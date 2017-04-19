CSULB Police Searching for Suspects Responsible for Posting Anti-Semitic Flyers Around Campus

Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) police are trying to determine who may be responsible for posting white supremacist fliers around campus Sunday and Monday.

Officers said the aryanunderground.com flyers were posted with spray adhesive around campus, specifically, Liberal Arts 1, the Multicultural Center and Molecular and Life Sciences buildings.

The flyers showed various forms of swastikas and had anti-Semitic language, such as “No Kikes, No Problems” and “Aryan Underground,” according to CSULB spokeswoman Terri Carbaugh.

Authorities said these incidents are related to a similar crime that happened March 13 at the University Student Union.

“The University Police Department is working diligently to identify the person(s) responsible for these crimes,” UPD officials said in a crime bulletin. “The UPD asks the University Community to contact us if you observe suspicious subjects on campus who appear to be posting materials with a spray adhesive which may look like a spray paint can.”

Officials said the public should not touch or remove any postings that may be found on campus, instead contact UPD immediately so they can remove them and save potentially critical evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UPD detectives at: (562) 985-4101 or the “Tip Line,” at (562) 986-5131 where callers to this line may remain anonymous.

Students can also reach out to: