Man Found Guilty of Fatally Stabbing Alamitos Beach Roommate

A Los Angeles man was convicted today of fatally stabbing his 72-year-old roommate at an Alamitos Beach apartment last year.

Jurors deliberated for more than a day before finding William Earl Wilson guilty of one count of voluntary manslaughter, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On September 19, 2016, Wilson got into an argument with Jacob Howard of Long Beach when Wilson stabbed him. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Prosecutors previously said that Wilson and the victim were staying in a friend’s apartment at the time of the stabbing, and that both of them reportedly slept in the living room.

Sentencing will be set at a later date.