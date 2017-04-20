Long Beach Shooting Victim Dies Day Later from Injuries

A man died today from injuries he sustained when he was shot in the city's Rose Park South neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).

The shooting happened at about 9:00PM on the 500 block of Cherry Avenue, just a few blocks north of Retro Row.

Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and paramedics transported him to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, according to a release.

Police were notified today that the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said the shooting does not appear to be random but have yet to determine a motive.

The coroner’s office will identify the victim and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).