Woman Dies Following North Long Beach Motel Shooting

A woman died at a local hospital after she was shot in a North Long Beach motel this morning, according to authorities.

Police found the victim when they responded to the shooting call at 9:50AM near Long Beach Boulevard and Cambridge Street, Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt said.

She was transported to a local hospital in serious condition and has since been pronounced dead, Pratt added.

A search for the suspect—who fled the scene before police arrived— is underway as authorities have blocked access to nearby roads, including Gordon Street to Allington Street and Long Beach Boulevard to the Long Beach (710) Freeway.

Residents in the affected area are being evacuated to a nearby school that is not in session due to spring break, Pratt said.