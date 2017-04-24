Man Wounded in Friday Night Drive-by Shooting

A man was wounded during a shooting in the city’s Washington neighborhood Friday night, according to authorities who are investigating the incident as possibly gang-related.

Officers were made aware of the shooting when they were dispatched to a local hospital at about 11:25PM.

The incident happened near 17th Street and Daisy Avenue.

“The victim and other male subjects were at the location when a vehicle drove up and an occupant fired at the group,” said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt. “One subject within the group was struck by gunfire, and transported to the hospital by friends, with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Authorities do not have suspect information available at this time but are investigating the incident as possibly gang-related.

Anyone with information should contact the Gang Enforcement Section at (562) 570-7370. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).