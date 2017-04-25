Long Beach Car Chase Leads to Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting, Arrest in Bellflower

One man was fatally shot and another arrested following a high-speed chase involving a stolen car that began in North Long Beach this morning, authorities said.

The series of events unfolded at 5:53AM when officers near Paramount and Artesia boulevards received a report, through the Lo-Jack theft prevention system, of a stolen car out of Los Angeles, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

Before officers could attempt to conduct a traffic stop, the car—a green 2000 Honda Accord—fled the area at a high rate of speed, Pratt said.

Officers then began a pursuit that went over surface streets and then onto the Long Beach (710) Freeway, the Artesia (91) Freeway, the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway.

At one point during the chase, a handgun was thrown out of the window, according to authorities who were able to recover the weapon.

The driver eventually entered a dead-end street on Foster Road in Bellflower and was boxed in by police at about 6:40AM. At that point, shots were fired by officers and the passenger got out and surrendered to police who took him into custody.

A short time later, officers pulled the injured driver from the car and began administering CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

The investigation remains ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.