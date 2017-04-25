Long Beach Man Killed in Lakewood Drive-by Monday Night

A Long Beach man was killed in a Lakewood alley Monday night during a gang-related shooting that also left a woman wounded.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 26-year-old Matthew Gonzalez.

Officials said Gonzalez and the 25-year-old woman were standing in the alley, located in the 20600 block of Arline Avenue, when a tan SUV drove into the alley and someone inside shot at them at about 10:37PM.

Gonzalez died at the scene and the woman was hospitalized and expected to survive.

“The male victim was a member of a local street gang and it appears that the murder was gang-related,” Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

After the shooting, the SUV headed south down the alley toward 206th Street and out of view. Authorities are looking for at least two male suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

City News Service contributed to this report.