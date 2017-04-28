Man Sentenced to 185 Years in Prison for Breaking into Home, Raping Woman in Alamitos Beach

A Hawthorne man was sentenced to 185 years to life in state prison today for breaking into a home in Alamitos Beach and sexually assaulting a woman.

Deitrick Paul Richmond, 30, was found guilty on eight felony counts, including three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation, and one count each of first-degree burglary with a person present, first-degree residential robbery and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors also found true a special allegation that Richmond committed the burglary with the intent to commit a sex crime, and that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon—a knife—in the commission of the crimes.

On the morning of September 7, 2014, Richmond broke into a Long Beach home and violently assaulted the female resident, said prosecutor Kelly Kelley of the Victim Impact Program. The defendant then took some of the victim's belongings before he left her home.

Long Beach police were able to locate and arrest Richmond in connection with the assault three days later.