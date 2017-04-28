Woman Stabbed in Wrigley Neighborhood, Juvenile Suspect Arrested

A woman is expected to survive after she was stabbed in the city’s Wrigley neighborhood Friday morning by a juvenile male who was later arrested, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 2:40AM near West 21st Street and Pacific Avenue.

The victim sustained non-life threatening stab wounds to her torso and extremities and was subsequently transported to a local hospital by Long Beach paramedics, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokesman Sgt. Brad Johnson.

The male juvenile was located nearby and arrested.

The investigation into the incident, which does not appear to be gang-related, remains ongoing.