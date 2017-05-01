Police Investigating Separate Weekend Shootings in Willmore, Alamitos Beach

Long Beach police are investigating two separate shootings that took place in different parts of the city on Saturday, including one incident that left a man with a gunshot wound.

The first shooting was reported at 3:30AM on the 1000 block of East 4th Street in Alamitos Beach.

Arriving officers determined that the suspect and intended victim were family members but the suspect was gone when officers arrived. No one was injured.

The second shooting took place near Oro Court and 4th Street near Cesar E. Chavez Park in the Willmore neighborhood and was reported to police at about 9:30PM.

Authorities said a man was shot in his lower torso when he was confronted by a group of males, including the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and the victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury, according to authorities.

Officials do not know what led to the confrontation or what it was about but the incident is being investigated as gang-related.

