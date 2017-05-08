Two Men Struck in Separate Weekend Shootings

Two men are expected to survive after they were struck during separate shootings in Long Beach over the weekend.

The first shooting was reported Saturday, May 6 at 4:56AM on the 200 block of East 29th Street in the city’s Wrigley neighborhood.

“Dispatch received a call from a male adult indicating he had been shot [...] and was walking to a local hospital,” said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona. “He arrived at the hospital before officers arrived in the area.”

The victim appeared to have sustained a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

Officers searched the area but the suspect remains outstanding.

The second shooting took place at about 2:42PM on Sunday, May 7 on the 700 block of Washington Place, near St. Anthony High School in the East Village district.

Arriving officers found a male adult with a gunshot injury that did not appear to be life-threatening, Arrona said. Long Beach paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital.

Both incidents are under investigation.

