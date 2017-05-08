Felony Charges Filed Against Long Beach Man Suspected of Robbing Elderly Women

A 24-year-old Long Beach man was slammed with multiple felony charges on Friday in connection with a residential robbery earlier in the week involving two older women.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of robbery, one count of residential burglary and one count of vehicle theft against Ian Kilbourne Chambers. He was scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon and had a bail set at $125,000.

Authorities said that on Wednesday, May 3, Long Beach police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Conant Street at about 2:00PM, in the city’s South of Conant neighborhood, regarding a residential robbery that had just occurred.

According to a preliminary investigation, two women, between 65 and 90 years old, encountered the suspect inside their home and armed with a gun after they were alerted to his presence by their barking dog.

The suspect then demanded the keys to their vehicle, grabbed the keys and fled in their 2003 Volkswagen, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD). Neither of the victims were injured during the incident.

About four hours later, Chambers was involved in a traffic collision on the southbound 405 Freeway at the Bolsa Chica off-ramp in the city of Westminster, authorities said. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers detained the suspect (who matched the residential robbery suspect’s description) until Long Beach police arrived and transported him for booking at Long Beach City Jail.

A further investigation also led detectives to locate evidence related to the robbery inside the stolen vehicle.

Chambers is currently being held at Los Angeles County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call LBPD Robbery Detectives N. Mora or F. Gonzalez at (562) 570-7464. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).