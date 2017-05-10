Couple Arrested After Police Seized Numerous Weapons in North Long Beach Home

A husband and wife were arrested Monday evening in North Long Beach and their toddler taken into protective custody after authorities served a search warrant and seized five illegally possessed weapons as well as multiple parts to assault rifles, magazines for the weapons and ammunition.

Long Beach officers and detectives working with the state Department of Justice Firearms Bureau Prohibited Possessor Team served a search warrant to the residence in the 6400 block of Atlantic Avenue, near Jordan High School and Houghton Park, at about 5:20PM on May 8.

The warrant led authorities to seize numerous weapons, including two assault rifles, a .22 caliber rifle, two handguns, multiple parts to assault rifles, magazines for the weapons and ammunition, LBPD officials announced today.

Authorities also arrested Long Beach husband and wife James Anthony Harvey, 41, and City Harvey, 37.

Their 22-month-old child was taken into protective custody by the Department of Child Services after both parents were arrested, officials said.

James was arrested for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, child endangerment and unlawful possession of ammunition. He is a “prohibited possessor” for a prior felony conviction out of North Carolina.

City was arrested for giving a firearm to a prohibited possessor and child endangerment.

Both suspects were booked into Long Beach City Jail and being held on $100,000 bail each.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Joe Pirooz at (562) 570-7370. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Above, left photo courtesy of LBPD.