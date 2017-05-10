LA Police Seek Help Identifying Rape Suspect with Possible Long Beach Ties

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man with possible ties to the Long Beach area who is suspected of raping a woman in Hollywood in January.

The suspect is described as a dark haired man between 25 to 30 years of age, Middle Eastern, standing at 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

Authorities said that on January 7, the female victim left a Hollywood club and got into the suspect’s vehicle, a late model four-door car, believing it was a ride-sharing car she had ordered.

“The suspect drove the victim to a secluded location, where he sexually assaulted her,” Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officials stated Wednesday. “During the time the suspect kept the victim captive, he told her personal information about himself.”

The suspect stated that he either lived or worked in the Long Beach area, claimed to own an accounting business and that his brother works with him. He also claimed to have another brother in law enforcement, LAPD officials stated.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Los Angeles Police Department's Operation West Bureau-Sexual Assault Section at (213) 473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1 (877) 527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.