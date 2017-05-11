Shots Fired in Bixby Knolls and the City’s Waterfront Wednesday Night

Long Beach police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred within about 20 minutes of each other Wednesday night, one of which took place during the commission of a robbery.

The first shooting was reported at 9:56PM in the 300 block of Shoreline Drive.

A man reportedly shot at another man and missed, fleeing the area before officers arrived, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

The incident did not appear to be random, she added.

The second shooting was reported at 10:15PM in the 4600 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Bixby Knolls.

Authorities said a man was shot at at least once, but not struck, when he was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect, and a second male adult suspect who was present at the robbery, fled with the victim’s personal property, Arrona said.

Both incidents are under investigation.

