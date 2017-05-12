Long Beach Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Fatal Fight Caused by Spilled Alcohol

A Long Beach man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison today for a fatal fight over spilled alcohol nearly two years ago that left a 22-year old dead.

Enrique Pina Carrillo, 51, pleaded no contest today to one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted a special allegation that he personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a glass bottle, during the commission of the crime, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said that on the evening of August 15, 2015, Carrillo spilled a bottle of alcohol owned by Junior Jimenez, 22, who was his acquaintance. Jimenez told Carrillo that he owed him more alcohol, which Carrillo disputed.

“At that point, Carrillo picked up the bottle and broke it over Jimenez's head,” Deputy District Attorney Tapti Patel, who prosecuted the case, said. “The two men continued to fight on the ground and on top of the glass shards from the broken bottle.”

Authorities were called and Jimenez was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Carillo was arrested four days later in connection with the fatal attack.