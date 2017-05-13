‘Suspicious’ Man on Roof of Alamitos Beach Apartment Building Apprehended by Police

A man was taken into custody this morning after an hours-long standoff with authorities that began just after midnight when he was found standing atop an apartment building roof in Alamitos Beach.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Rose Avenue at about 12:30AM regarding a suspicious male adult atop the building, according to

Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Sgt. Brad Johnson.

“Arriving officers and Long Beach Fire Department personnel attempted to talk the man down but he refused to do so,” Johnson said. “At various points, the suspect appeared to use a lighter to ignite and extinguish paper.”

Photos of the incident appear to show the suspect climbing down a utility pole at one point.



Residents of the apartment building voluntarily evacuated during the investigation as a precautionary measure.

The man, considered a residential burglary suspect, was in negotiations with officers until about 8:10AM when he was “safely taken into custody.”

During the incident, 4th Street between Walnut and Cherry Avenues was closed to traffic.

Photos and video courtesy of a Long Beach Post reader.