Man Fatally Shot By Police in North Long Beach Following Afternoon Chase

A man was fatally shot in the North Long Beach area by South Gate police after he led authorities on a pursuit through multiple cities on surface streets and freeways Monday afternoon.

The chase, believed to have began in South Gate, involved at least three people in an allegedly stolen van. The suspects led police through Lynwood and Compton as well as the 91 and 710 freeways, according to various media outlets.

At one point, the van slowed to drop off a man who immediately laid down on a street corner with his hands behind his head, reported KTLA.

Then, at about 1:00PM, the van led police to Cherry Avenue, north of Artesia Boulevard, where the driver pulled into a store parking lot and he and a female occupant exited the vehicle and ran away along railroad tracks near the business.

At least two officers followed the suspects in close pursuit as they ditched two large bags on a dirt embankment and ran under a freeway overpass, the LA Times reported.

The driver then emerged from beneath the overpass and rummaged through a backpack he was carrying to then pull out what appeared to be a handgun and point it at pursuing officers, according to the LA Times.

The KTLA broadcast then showed an officer-involved shooting occur.

The female suspect appeared to have hidden from authorities in a building on the warehouse property, according to KTLA.

Man, woman get out of van, through bags and continue to flee police, watch: https://t.co/SY6UR8phDv pic.twitter.com/xxMIzR6WX1 — KTLA (@KTLA) May 15, 2017

During this time, Long Beach police assisted in the investigation by closing off Artesia Boulevard, between Cherry Avenue and Paramount Boulevard, according to LBPD spokeswoman Nancy Pratt.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is assisting the South Gate Police Department in the investigation.

No other information is available.

City News Service contributed to this report.