Four Sentenced to Jail for Dining and Dashing, Hitting Waitress with Car

A Cerritos man who ran over a waitress in a dine-and-dash incident at an OC restaurant two years ago was handed down a sentence yesterday along with his three co-defendants from Long Beach.

Rowshaid Cordell Pellum, 26, was immediately sentenced to a year in jail, or time already served, right after he pleaded guilty yesterday. Pellum, who was arrested last May, was also placed on three years of formal probation.

He pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records. A felony count of failing to stop at a hit-and-run with injury was dismissed as was a misdemeanor count of defrauding an innkeeper, according to court records.

Three co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of defrauding an innkeeper.

Santeea Munay Ralph, 25, was sentenced to 10 days in jail while Shyteice Lashay Miles, 21, and Markeisha Michelle Williams, 20, all of Long Beach, were sentenced to four days in jail.

The incident happened the evening of March 2, 2015, at the Mexico Lindo restaurant on Magnolia Avenue, in an unincorporated area bordering Anaheim.

The 28-year-old waitress followed the patrons out to the parking lot to confront them when they left without paying, sheriff's officials said.

As the suspects drove away in a black Volkswagen Jetta, the server was struck by the sedan and knocked down, according to sheriff’s officials.

Maria Uriostegui, a mother of two, was taken to an area hospital with what was characterized at the time as “minor to moderate'' injuries.

Uriostegui told reporters after being released from the hospital that she had a feeling the group was going to walk out on their bill.

“When they got there, there was just something that—I just had a feeling that something was not going to work out at the end of them having lunch,” Uriostegui said.

“And I kept kind of a close eye on them because I just had that sense. And yes, they just walked out and I went to tell them, I'm sorry you guys forgot to pay your bill.' They, the four of them, turned around, looked at me, laughed and just kept walking to their car.”



Uriostegui said she was hoping to jot down the license plate number, but the car had no plates.

City News Service contributed to this report.