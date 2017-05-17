Two Long Beach Women Plead Not Guilty in Connection to Road Rage Attack in Parking Lot

Two Long Beach women pleaded not guilty yesterday to charges linked to an attack of a man whose leg was severed after he was pinned to a railing at a Beverly Hills supermarket parking lot, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced today.

Jamika Marie Abair, 22, was charged with one felony count each of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, a vehicle. The case also alleges Abair caused great bodily injury upon the victim.

Sarah Gabriella Huerta, 19, was charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact, knowledge of the crime, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said that on Friday, May 12, the women got into an altercation with the victim in a supermarket parking lot, in the 9400 block of Olympic Boulevard.

“The confrontation ended with Abair allegedly driving her vehicle toward the victim, pinning him against a railing, severing one of his legs below the knee,” according to prosecutors.

If convicted as charged, Abair faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison and Huerta faces three years in county jail, officials stated.

Both defendants are due back on June 14 in Department W31 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch.

The case is currently being investigated by the Beverly Hills Police Department.