Garden Grove Man Arrested in Long Beach for Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

A Garden Grove man was re-arrested yesterday at a Long Beach residence for allegedly possessing child pornography—five days after he was originally arrested for operating an illegal butane honey oil extraction lab in a home that caught fire in Costa Mesa, authorities announced today.

The Costa Mesa Police Department originally arrested and booked Wesley Hunter Thomason, 24, on Friday, May 12—a day after he was released from Orange County Global Medical Center where he was treated for burns he sustained during a fire that same day at a Costa Mesa residence. He had bailed out shortly after being booked.

Authorities said they found Thomason in the backyard of the residence on May 11 with burns to his arms when they responded to the house fire, in the 2200 block of Avalon Street.

Costa Mesa police and fire personnel also discovered numerous items that led them to believe the single-family residence was being used as a lab to process marijuana into honey oil, officials said.

The house contained paraphernalia typically found in a butane honey oil lab.

Authorities subsequently served a search warrant at the Avalon Street residence and seized Thomason’s cell phone, which contained multiple images of child pornography, they said.

“Additional warrants were then written specifically for items related to child pornography,” officials said in a release. “During the search warrant service at Thomason’s residence in Garden Grove, additional items seized contained child pornography.”

Thomason was booked for causing a fire of an inhabited structure or property, manufacturing a controlled substance and child pornogoraphy. His bail was set at $500,000.

Photo courtesy of CMPD.