Police Release Sketches of Persons of Interest Linked to 2016 Fatal Shooting

Long Beach police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest linked to the fatal shooting of a Wilmington man last May.

After help from the public and interviews with several witnesses, Long Beach detectives were also able to identify a red Mercedes Benz and a gray Volvo SUV with Nevada license plates that were seen fleeing the area immediately following the shooting, according to a release from the Long Beach Police Department (LBPD).



Photos of similar vehicles pictured above, courtesy of LBPD.

A composite of the two persons of interest was also obtained by detectives.

The female suspect was described as black and in her mid 20s with red hair at the time of the incident and light colored skin. The male suspect was described as also black and in his early to mid 20s with dreadlocks.

Composite drawings of the female suspect (left) and male suspect (right). Images courtesy of LBPD.

Video footage from numerous surveillance cameras in the area were also collected by detectives. Click here to see the footage of the Mercedes Benz and here to see footage of the Volvo SUV.

The incident took place on the evening of Sunday, May 15, near 61st Street and Orange Avenue in North Long Beach.

Authorities said they discovered 37-year-old Wilmington resident Victor Eugene Alford with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries 10 days later.

Anyone with information regarding this murder is urged to contact Long Beach Homicide Detectives T. Hubert, S. Lasch or M. Hubbard at (562) 570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Above, left photo of victim Victor Eugene Alford courtesy of LBPD.