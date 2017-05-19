Police Investigating Waterfront Parking Lot Non-Injury Shooting as Possibly Gang-Related

Long Beach police are investigating a non-injury shooting that happened early this morning at the Pier Point Landing parking lot as possibly gang-related.

Authorities responded to the shooting call at the waterfront parking lot at about 3:05AM.

Arriving officers then made contact with six victims, three females and three males, who said they had an argument with three other male subjects, when one of the subjects “pulled out a gun and shot at the victims,” said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) Sgt. Brad Johnson.

No one was struck and the suspects ran away.