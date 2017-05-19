Long Beach Man Sentenced to 128 Years in Prison for Sexaully Assaulting Toddler Relative

A Long Beach man was sentenced today to 128 years-to-life in prison after he was convicted in March of sexually assaulting his young female relative in Costa Mesa over the course of more than a year.

Ryan Michael Booth, 32, was convicted of multiple felony counts of sexually assaulting a child, using a child for obscene matter and possession of child pornography back in March, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said the girl was first molested by Booth when she was 9 months old up until she was 2 years old. Booth also made four videos of himself sexually assaulting her in her crib.

During a preliminary hearing December 22, 2015, law enforcement officers testified that Booth had 220,000 images of child pornography on a hard drive in his East Long Beach home. The computer also contained 2,000 videos of child pornography and 150 images of his victim, according to testimony at the preliminary hearing.

City News Service contributed to this report.