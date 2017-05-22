Suspected Drunk Driver Charged in Solo Car Crash that Killed Passenger

A 24-year-old Lakewood man faces multiple charges in connection with a fatal DUI car crash over the weekend that left one of his passengers dead and another wounded.

Authorities said the vehicle collided with a utility pole at about 2:40AM on Saturday, May 20 near Clark Avenue and Eagle Street.

Arriving officers found two passengers inside the vehicle. One of them was Justin Gregory McLean, 31, of Lakewood who was found unconscious by police. Officers pulled him out of the vehicle and administered CPR until responding paramedics determined he was dead at the scene.

Photo courtesy of McLean's GoFundMe account.

A GoFundMe account has since been set up to help McLean’s father cover the costs associated with his death.

The other passenger, a 24-year-old Long Beach resident, was transported by paramedics to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center. Authorities said he suffered a broken leg.

According to a preliminary investigation, the motorist was driving a 2000 Toyota Avalon north on Clark Avenue when it veered off the roadway and hit a utility pole just north of Eagle Street.

“A male subject was found walking away from the scene a few blocks north of the accident,” Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) officials said in a release. “The male subject was detained and a witness was able to identify him as the driver.”

The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was also found to be under the influence, officials stated. He now faces multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit-and-run and felony driving under the influence.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail Detective Brian Watt at (562) 570-7355.

City News Service contributed to this report.