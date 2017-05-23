Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty to Fatally Shooting Man in Front of Young Boy

A 33-year-old felon pleaded not guilty yesterday to murder and other charges in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a man in front of a young boy.

Jason Monroe Daniels, of Long Beach, was charged with one felony count each of murder, child abuse and possession of a firearm by a felon. The felony complaint for an arrest warrant was filed on April 21, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

The charging document includes a special allegation that the defendant personally and intentionally discharged a firearm, causing great bodily injury and death, officials said.

The charging document also alleges that Daniels was previously convicted of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle in 2004, corporal injury to a child’s parent in 2007 as well as making criminal threats and assault with a firearm in 2014, officials added.

According to prosecutors, Daniels reportedly visited an ex-girlfriend’s family home in Long Beach on April 19. While at the residence, he became agitated when he saw the victim, William Hayes, 38, outside spending time with his ex-girlfriend’s 6-year-old son.

Daniels allegedly exited the house, approached Hayes and shot him in front of the boy. Following the attack, the defendant reportedly fled the scene, according to Deputy District Attorney Brian Kang, who is assigned to the case.

Long Beach paramedics transported Hayes, also of Long Beach, to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Two weeks after the shooting, U.S. Marshals apprehended Daniels in a North Las Vegas residence, Long Beach police previously announced.

During yesterday’s arraignment, prosecutors asked that bail be set at $4.28 million. If convicted as charged, Daniels faces a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Photo courtesy of LBPD.