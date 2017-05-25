Long Beach Man Accused of Threatening Woman Barricades Himself in Her Lennox Home

A 38-year-old Long Beach man accused of threatening a woman barricaded himself in her Lennox home Wednesday. SWAT was called and nearby residences were evacuated until he was taken into custody.

Deputies with the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau were sent around noon to the home, located in the 10200 block of Buford Avenue, after a woman went to a sheriff's station to report that Artez Oliver of Long Beach had allegedly threatened her with a firearm Tuesday and this morning sent her a threatening text stating that he was at her home, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

When he saw arriving deputies Oliver barricaded himself inside the residency, Deputy Guillermina Saldana said.

“After several verbal attempts by crisis negotiators to persuade the suspect to surrender, the special weapons team introduced a diversionary sound and flash device at the exterior of the residence,” Saldana said.



Oliver then surrendered without further incident, she said.

“Once Special Enforcement Bureau [personnel] determined the area was safe, all neighborhood evacuees were allowed to return to their homes,” Saldana said.

Oliver was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon —a firearm— and making terrorist threats. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to Saldana.

It was not immediately clear if a firearm was recovered, according to the report.

City News Service contributed to this report.