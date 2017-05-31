Man Sentenced to Prison for Killing Long Beach Couple in DUI Crash Last Year

A 22-year-old man was sentenced yesterday to eight years in state prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing his car into another vehicle last year, killing a Long Beach couple.

Andrew Vincente Simbana-Nunez pleaded guilty on April 4 to two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He also admitted a special allegation that he committed great bodily injury and death to more than one victim during the commission of the crime, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said that on the night of June 21, 2016 the defendant was under the influence of alcohol when he drove into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle near Paramount Boulevard and Frankel Street in Lakewood.

The newly engaged couple, 30-year-old Brian Urquia and 28-year-old Rosanna Williams, were killed instantly.

Simbana-Nunez was arrested at the scene.