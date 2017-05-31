Homeless Man Sentenced for Striking Teen Playing Pokemon Go in Long Beach

File photo by Stephanie Rivera.
A 57-year-old homeless man was sentenced to seven years in state prison today for hitting a 17-year-old boy playing Pokemon Go in Long Beach last year.
Jayson Louis Lingen was sentenced after pleading no contest to one count of assault with a deadly weapon at today’s court appearance, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He also admitted he was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in 2013.
Prosecutors said that on the evening of August 17, 2016, the teen was roaming the downtown area playing the location-based reality game when Lingen “yelled at the victim and hit him in the head with a metal pole.”
Police were then called and took Lingen into custody, Deputy District Attorney Thushari Wijesinghe, who prosecuted the case, said.