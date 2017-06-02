Long Beach Detectives Arrest Suspect in Fatal 2016 Shooting

Long Beach detectives arrested a 32-year-old man on Thursday for a 2016 fatal shooting, authorities announced today.

Suspect Richard Anthony Meza was arrested in the city of Pomona and booked into Long Beach City Jail for murder as well as assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an unrelated incident on October 23, 2016 near 10th Street and Orange Avenue, according to Long Beach police officials.

He is being held on $2 million bail.

Meza is suspected of fatally shooting Jose William Ortiz Marin, 33, of Long Beach on February 28, 2016. Marin’s body was found on the 1000 block of Norman Court, near Lincoln Elementary School, authorities previously reported.