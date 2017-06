Authorities are investigating a shooting in North Long Beach Saturday night that left an unoccupied vehicle damaged by gunfire.

Reports of a fight and shots heard were received by police at 7:26PM in the 100 block of 69th Street near the Compton border, said Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

No victims were located but an unoccupied vehicle sustained damage by gunfire, Arrona said.

Gang detectives are investigating the incident.