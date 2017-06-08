Long Beach Officers Fatally Shoot Armed Female Suspect; Handgun Found

A woman was fatally shot last night by Long Beach police responding to a call about shots fired, authorities said today.

Officers responded to the shots fired call and reports of a person with a gun involving an adult male victim and adult female suspect at about 11:55PM near Studebaker Road and East Spring Street, according to Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) spokeswoman Marlene Arrona.

When police arrived, they encountered an armed woman and “an officer involved shooting occurred.” A handgun was found at the scene, officials stated.

A handgun recovered at the scene of the OIS. Photo courtesy of LBPD.



Officers then administered life saving measures until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived and determined the suspect dead at the scene.



Authorities said the male victim involved in the initial incident was the suspect’s boyfriend and employed by California Highway Patrol.

No other suspects are involved in the case and no other injuries were reported.



Long Beach homicide detectives were at the scene Thursday morning investigating the officer-involved shooting, prompting the closure of Studebaker Road, between Spring Street and Wardlow Road.

Editor's note: this story was updated at 11:22AM clarifying the victim and the suspect in the story.