Long Beach Man Sentenced For Raping Older Woman in 2015

A Long Beach man was sentenced to 38 years in state prison immediately after pleading no contest today to raping an 88-year-old woman in her Harbor City home in 2015.



Emmanuel Stanley Reales entered the plea to one felony count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



Reales also admitted he was previously convicted and served prison terms for assault with a deadly weapon in 2001 and receiving stolen property in 2007.



In addition to his 38-year prison sentence, Reales will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Authorities said the incident took place in the early morning of June 6, 2015 when the elderly victim woke up to find the sliding door open in her home.



At that point, Reales attacked the woman and sexually assaulted her, Deputy District Attorney Troy Davis, who prosecuted the case, stated. The victim was able to break free, run to a neighbor’s home and call police.



Reales was arrested in connection with the attack two days later.