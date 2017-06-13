Gang Member, 18, Sentenced in Racially Motivated Beach Stabbing

A Long Beach teen gang member was sentenced yesterday to nine years in state prison for stabbing a man during a race-motivated assault at the beach in April, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Pina, 18, pleaded no contest to a felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury at yesterday’s court appearance, officials stated. He also admitted hate crime and gang allegations.



District attorney officials said the incident took place in Long Beach on April 29, when Pina and three other alleged assailants, whose ages range from 15 to 16 years old, reportedly approached a teen boy who was at the beach with his older sister and her 29-year-old boyfriend.



When the teen was alone, Pina and his accomplices reportedly asked him where he was from before they started yelling racial epithets at him, according to Deputy District Attorney Simone Shay, who prosecuted the case.



Upon seeing the teen in distress, the boyfriend walked up and Told Pina and the juveniles to leave them alone, the prosecutor said. The group then reportedly attacked the man, spitting on him and stabbing him several times.



A passerby who witnessed the attack, yelled for the group to stop and police were also called. Pina and the three teens allegedly fled the scene, but were later located by law enforcement and arrested, according to the prosecutor.



The three minors were each charged with assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. Their next hearing is June 14 at the Long Beach Juvenile Court.